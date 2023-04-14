Joe Walsh To Serve On U.S. President's Arts Committee

Eagles veteran Joe Walsh was appointed Thursday to U.S. president Joe Biden’s Committee on the Arts and the Humanities (PCAH).

"For more than 50 years, I’ve been blessed with opportunities to share my music with my fellow Americans and with the world," he said in a statement he shared on social media. "I’ve been humbled by participating in the creation of sacred spaces where those who disagree can come together, if only maybe for just a few minutes at a time, sing along in a shared experience and celebrate the things that make us all unique, American and uniquely American. I love American Rock and Roll. I love my job. I love my country. If there’s anything I can do to assist in the guidance of future generations of Americans in finding their voices, sign me up, Mr. President.

"I graciously accept your invitation to serve on [the PCAH] and will do so with pride and with honor."

Walsh, 75, was named along with pop star Lady Gaga (who will serve as co-chair with entertainment producer Bruce Cohen) and musician Jon Batiste.

The committee was created in 1982 but was scrapped during the Trump administration.

According to a release from The White House, the PCAH “advises the President and the heads of U.S. cultural agencies on policy, philanthropic and private sector engagement, and other efforts to enhance federal support for the arts, humanities, and museum and library services.

“The PCAH will also engage the nation’s artists, humanities scholars, and cultural heritage practitioners to promote excellence in the arts, humanities, and museum and library services and demonstrate their relevance to the country’s health, economy, equity, and civic life.”

Other prominent members appointed this week include actors George Clooney, Jennifer Garner and Kerry Washington and TV producers Marta Kauffman, Ricky Kirshner and Shonda Rhimes.