John Fogerty Acquires Rights To CCR Songs

John Fogerty announced Thursday that he has acquired a majority interest in the publishing rights to the Creedence Clearwater Revival song catalogue, which includes hits like “Proud Mary.” “Bad Moon Rising” and “Have You Ever Seen the Rain.”

“I own my own songs again,” Fogerty said, in a release. “This is something I thought would never be a possibility. After 50 years, I am finally reunited with my songs. I also have a say in where and how my songs are used. Up until this year, that is something I have never been able to do.”

The 77-year-old struck a deal with Concord, which acquired the rights to the catalogue in 2004. Some publishing rights would have reverted to Fogerty in a few years thanks to the 56-year rule in U.S. copyright law.

Fogerty’s wife Julie, who is also his manager, said she is “joyful, grateful, and excited for John.”

The singer already owns the rights to his solo song catalogue.