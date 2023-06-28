John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Welcome Fourth Child

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are parents for a fourth time!

The R&B crooner and supermodel announced that the newest addition to the family is a baby boy via surrogate named Wren Alexander Stephens. The couple each broke the news via their Instagram accounts, sharing photos and messages of love.

“For as long as I can remember, I’ve always wanted four children...” Teigen wrote. “After losing Jack, I didn’t think I’d be able to carry on any more babies on my own. To be honest, I’ve personally blocked out a lot of my mindset during that time, but one clear memory is being surrounded by people who wanted to make sure I wouldn’t go through that pain and loss again.”

"Wren Alexander Stephens, our new love," added Legend.

The couple lost their their baby Jack in 2020 at 20 weeks. However, as Teigen goes on to explain in her post, they reached out to an agency in 2021 and eventually connected with Alexandra, the woman who became their surrogate.

You can read Teigen's full announcement and see photos of their new bundle of joy below.