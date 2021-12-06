John Legend To Launch Vegas Residency Next Spring

John Legend announced Monday he will kick off his residency Love in Las Vegas in April.

The singer-songwriter will perform at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood, which has previously hosted residencies by acts like Britney Spears, Jennifer Lopez, Backstreet Boys, Gwen Stefani and Canada’s Shania Twain.

Legend has 24 performances scheduled between April 22 and Oct. 29.

On social media, he promised “your favourite songs from my entire career…full band…beautiful show…magical night.”

A presale starts Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. PT and tickets go on sale to everyone else beginning Dec. 13.