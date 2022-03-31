John Lydon Distances Himself From Sex Pistols Compilation

John Lydon (aka Johnny Rotten) has made it clear he had nothing to do with a new Sex Pistols compilation album.

Universal Music announced this week it is releasing The Original Recordings, a collection of 20 tracks by the legendary punk band from 1976 to 1978, on May 27.

“For the avoidance of any doubt, John Lydon has not approved this compilation and does not endorse or support it,” read a statement on the singer’s Facebook page. “He has not approved the artwork or tracklisting.

"He and his team were not involved in producing this compilation and consider it substandard compared to previous Universal releases since 2012.”

The album, which will be available on CD, vinyl and cassette, comes just ahead of the premiere of the Sex Pistols biopic miniseries. Lydon was vocal in his opposition to Pistol, which is based on Steve Jones’ memoir Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol. Anson Boon portrays Lydon.

Lydon said he was “powerless” to stop the miniseries, which he believes will “water down and distort the true history and legacy of the Sex Pistols.”

The Sex Pistols released only one studio album – Never Mind the Bollocks, Here's the Sex Pistols – but are credited with sparking the punk movement in the UK.