John Mayer Coming To Canada For Stripped Down Shows

John Mayer announced Thursday he is packing up his guitars and hitting the road for a tour that includes two stops in Canada.

The singer-songwriter will be at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on March 20 and Vancouver’s Rogers Arena on April 10.

“I began my career on stage with only a guitar and a microphone. A lot has changed since then, but I knew one day I’d feel it in my heart to do an entire run of shows on my own again, just like those early days,” Mayer said in a message he shared on social media. “It took a couple of decades, but I feel it now.

“I’ll be playing old songs. Newer songs. Songs you haven’t heard yet that I’ll be road testing – all on acoustic, electric, and piano.”

Lizzy McAlpine will be the special guest in Toronto and Alec Benjamin will be in Vancouver.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Feb. 3 at 9 a.m. local time.