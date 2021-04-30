John Mayer In Talks To Host Late Night Show: Report

Musician John Mayer is in talks to host a late night show, according to a report.

Variety cited unnamed sources as saying the show is based on the format of the BBC’s Later with Jools Holland and will feature performances as well as interviews with musicians and other cultural figures.

Later with John Mayer would run weekly on U.S. streaming service Paramount+.

Mayer, 43, is a TikTok creator and hosts his own Instagram Live series Current Mood. He has also toured with comedian pal Dave Chappelle.

Mayer, who has won seven Grammy Awards, has not released a studio album since his seventh, The Search for Everything, in 2017.

Variety said reps for Mayer declined to comment.