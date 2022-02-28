John Mayer Tests Positive For COVID-19, Postpones 4 Shows

John Mayer last week postponed four concerts on his SOB Rock Tour after testing positive for COVID-19.

“Whelp. More members of the band tested positive for Covid today, and I was one of them,” he tweeted. “This means we have to reschedule the next four shows … I’m so sorry to make you change your plans.”

Shows in Pittsburgh, Belmont Park and Boston have been pushed to May.

On Feb. 21, Mayer’s drummer tested positive but a concert at Madison Square Garden in New York City went ahead with Questlove sitting in.

Mayer previously bumped his Feb. 27 show at Toronto’s Scotiabank Centre to May 3 due to venue capacity restrictions.

Last month, Dead & Company scrapped a series of concerts scheduled to take place in Mexico's Riviera Cancún "due to the spiking COVID-19 cases," according to a statement on the band’s Instagram. The decision came shortly after news that Mayer had to drop out because he tested positive for COVID-19 before leaving for Mexico.