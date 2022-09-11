John Michael Montgomery Injured In Tour Bus Crash

Country music star John Michael Montgomery said Saturday he is recovering from injuries suffered in “a serious accident” involving his tour bus.

“Despite some cuts and broken ribs, I am doing well,” the 57-year-old singer told fans via Facebook.

Montgomery’s bus was on a highway in Tennessee headed to North Carolina when it went off the road, hit an embankment and flipped on its side.

“I am grateful to the medics and highway patrol for their quick response to this difficult situation,” he wrote.

William Salyer and Marc Wood also suffered injuries in the crash, according to the Tennessean.

Montgomery said he will “take some time over the next couple of weeks to heal” before going back on tour.