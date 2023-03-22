John Osborne, Wife Lucie Silvas Welcome Twins

Country star John Osborne and his wife, singer-songwriter Lucie Silvas, announced Tuesday they welcomed their twins.

“Welcome to this crazy world, Arthur and Maybelle. It’s going to be a wild one,” the Brothers Osborne musician wrote in an Instagram post, calling Silvas “a damn boss” and “warrior princess.”

Osborne said Arthur was born at 1:43 a.m., weighing 3lbs, 13oz, and Maybelle followed at 1:44 a.m., at 5lbs, 1oz.

The twins are the first children for the couple, who were married in 2015. Silvas, 45, has said she underwent in vitro fertilization. Osborne, 40, shared news that they were expecting while on stage at the CMA Awards last November.

With his brother T.J. Osborne, John has released three studio albums and collected several ACM and CMA awards and a Grammy.

Silvas released four studio albums between 2004 and 2018 and had Top 10 hits in her native UK with "Breathe In" and "What You're Made Of." She has also penned songs recorded by artists like Katharine McPhee, Miranda Lambert, Reba McEntire and Trisha Yearwood.