Johnny Orlando Battles Alessia Cara On 'Family Feud Canada'

Singers Alessia Cara and Johnny Orlando went head to head on an episode of Family Feud Canada that aired Monday.

Cara’s team consisted of her brother Dario, parents Enza and Vince and her aunt Maria; and Orlando’s team was made up of sister Lauren and Darian and parents Meredith and Dale.

The game got off to a hilarious start after host Gerry Dee asked Orlando and Cara to "name something at a campsite Lady Gaga might want to make into a dress." Cara buzzed in first and guessed “meat,” which was the fifth most popular answer on the board. When Dee told Orlando that “four answers will beat it,” the singer thought he had to come up with that many. “Four?,” he asked, causing Dee to quip: “Johnny, thank you for watching the show.”

CBC

Throughout the show, every answer Orlando gave earned an “X” and, at one point, Lauren volunteered to take over as team captain. At the end of the third round, his family was losing 247 to 0 but then scored 282 points in the final round, forcing the game to go to sudden death – and Cara’s family emerged victorious.

In the “Fast Money” round, Cara gave responses that added up to an impressive 145, leaving brother Dario tasked with getting 55 points – and he managed to get 57.

The Cara family won $10,000 for the charity of their choice, Save the Children. (The Orlando family received $5,000 for Covenant House.)

CBC