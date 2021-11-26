Johnny Orlando Goes Shirtless For 'Vanity Teen'

Johnny Orlando posed shirtless for the cover of the digital edition of Vanity Teen.

The pop singer is pictured wearing pants from Dsquared², the label founded by fellow Toronto natives Dean and Dan Caten.

Orlando shows off a tattoo on his left forearm that reads “XCVI-XCVIII-MMIV” – the Roman numerals for his siblings’ birth years.

(In an interview with iHeartRadio.ca seven months before his 18th birthday, Orlando spoke about getting some ink. “My mom won’t like that one,” he said. “I’ll come home with a full sleeve one day, watch.”)

Speaking to Vanity Teen, Orlando said he plans to stay in the music industry, even if his spotlight fades.

“I’m not one of those people that’s going to try to hold on to popularity,” he said. “If it’s my time to go, it is what it is. I’m just as happy starting a family and focusing on other areas of the business.”

Orlando said he maintains his mental health by taking time off and forcing himself to do things he enjoys.

“The one thing I do try to do is not fall behind on sleep, hygiene, and cleanliness in my workspaces or bedroom,” he shared. “Those only get forgotten when I’m really going through it and end up making me feel worse.”