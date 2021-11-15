Johnny Orlando Named Best Canadian Act At MTV EMAs

Johnny Orlando was named Best Canadian Act at the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) on Sunday.

The 18-year-old singer beat Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes, The Weeknd and Tate McRae.

“You guys know how much this award means to me and now we’ve won 3 IN A ROW WTF,” Orlando tweeted. “Its (sic) a fully fan voted award so it really is all your dedication that has won it for the last 3 years. thank you so much.”

Bieber, who had a leading eight nominations for the MTV EMAs, which were held at Hungary’s Papp László Budapest Sportaréna, came up empty – as did fellow Canadian nominees The Weeknd, Drake and Daniel Caesar.

BTS were the big winners, winning Best Pop, Group and K-Pop as well as Biggest Fans.

Ed Sheeran was named Best Artist and “Bad Habits” earned Best Song.

In response to Hungary’s new law banning LGBTQ representation to anyone under 18, the EMAs honoured five LGBTQ activists with the Generation Change Award.

Best Alternative winner Yungblud shared a message for young viewers. “If you are out there and you feel you cannot be who you are – you can be,” he said. “Keep fighting, keep being brilliant.”

Check out the winners below:

BEST ARTIST

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran *WINNER

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

BEST SONG

Doja Cat ft. SZA - "Kiss Me More"

Ed Sheeran - "Bad Habits” *WINNER

Justin Bieber - "Peaches" ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon

Lil Nas X - "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"

Olivia Rodrigo - "Drivers License"

The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – "Stay"

BEST VIDEO

Doja Cat ft. SZA - "Kiss Me More"

Ed Sheeran - "Bad Habits"

Justin Bieber - "Peaches" ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon

Lil Nas X - "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” *WINNER

Normani ft. Cardi B - "Wild Side"

Taylor Swift – "willow"

BEST COLLABORATION

Black Eyed Peas, Shakira - "Girl Like Me"

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) - "Leave the Door Open"

Doja Cat ft. SZA - "Kiss Me More” *WINNER

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow - "Industry Baby"

The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – "Stay"

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande - "Save Your Tears" (remix)

BEST GROUP

BTS *WINNER

Imagine Dragons

Jonas Brothers

Little Mix

Måneskin

Silk Sonic

BEST NEW

Giveon

Griff

Olivia Rodrigo

Rauw Alejandro

Saweetie *WINNER

The Kid Laroi

BEST POP

BTS *WINNER

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Olivia Rodrigo

BEST ELECTRONIC

Calvin Harris

David Guetta *WINNER

Joel Corry

Marshmello

Skrillex

Swedish House Mafia

BEST ROCK

Coldplay

Foo Fighters

Imagine Dragons

Kings Of Leon

Måneskin *WINNER

The Killers

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Halsey

Lorde

Machine Gun Kelly

Twenty One Pilots

Willow

Yungblud *WINNER

BEST LATIN

Bad Bunny

J. Balvin

Maluma *WINNER

Rauw Alejandro

Rosalía

Shakira

BEST HIP HOP

Cardi B

DJ Khaled

Drake

Kanye West

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj *WINNER

BEST K-POP

BTS *WINNER

LISA

Monsta X

NCT 127

ROSÉ

Twice

BEST PUSH

24KGoldn

Fousheé

girl in red

Griff

JC Stewart

JXDN

Latto

Madison Beer

Olivia Rodrigo *WINNER

Remi Wolf

SAINt JHN

The Kid Laroi

BIGGEST FANS

Ariana Grande

Blackpink

BTS *WINNER

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Billie Eilish - "Your Power” *WINNER

Demi Lovato - "Dancing With the Devil"

girl in red – "Serotonin"

H.E.R. - "Fight For You"

Harry Styles - "Treat People With Kindness"

Lil Nas X - "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"