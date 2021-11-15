Johnny Orlando Named Best Canadian Act At MTV EMAs
Johnny Orlando was named Best Canadian Act at the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) on Sunday.
The 18-year-old singer beat Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes, The Weeknd and Tate McRae.
“You guys know how much this award means to me and now we’ve won 3 IN A ROW WTF,” Orlando tweeted. “Its (sic) a fully fan voted award so it really is all your dedication that has won it for the last 3 years. thank you so much.”
Bieber, who had a leading eight nominations for the MTV EMAs, which were held at Hungary’s Papp László Budapest Sportaréna, came up empty – as did fellow Canadian nominees The Weeknd, Drake and Daniel Caesar.
BTS were the big winners, winning Best Pop, Group and K-Pop as well as Biggest Fans.
Ed Sheeran was named Best Artist and “Bad Habits” earned Best Song.
In response to Hungary’s new law banning LGBTQ representation to anyone under 18, the EMAs honoured five LGBTQ activists with the Generation Change Award.
Best Alternative winner Yungblud shared a message for young viewers. “If you are out there and you feel you cannot be who you are – you can be,” he said. “Keep fighting, keep being brilliant.”
Check out the winners below:
BEST ARTIST
Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran *WINNER
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd
BEST SONG
Doja Cat ft. SZA - "Kiss Me More"
Ed Sheeran - "Bad Habits” *WINNER
Justin Bieber - "Peaches" ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon
Lil Nas X - "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"
Olivia Rodrigo - "Drivers License"
The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – "Stay"
BEST VIDEO
Doja Cat ft. SZA - "Kiss Me More"
Ed Sheeran - "Bad Habits"
Justin Bieber - "Peaches" ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon
Lil Nas X - "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” *WINNER
Normani ft. Cardi B - "Wild Side"
Taylor Swift – "willow"
BEST COLLABORATION
Black Eyed Peas, Shakira - "Girl Like Me"
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) - "Leave the Door Open"
Doja Cat ft. SZA - "Kiss Me More” *WINNER
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow - "Industry Baby"
The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – "Stay"
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande - "Save Your Tears" (remix)
BEST GROUP
BTS *WINNER
Imagine Dragons
Jonas Brothers
Little Mix
Måneskin
Silk Sonic
BEST NEW
Giveon
Griff
Olivia Rodrigo
Rauw Alejandro
Saweetie *WINNER
The Kid Laroi
BEST POP
BTS *WINNER
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo
BEST ELECTRONIC
Calvin Harris
David Guetta *WINNER
Joel Corry
Marshmello
Skrillex
Swedish House Mafia
BEST ROCK
Coldplay
Foo Fighters
Imagine Dragons
Kings Of Leon
Måneskin *WINNER
The Killers
BEST ALTERNATIVE
Halsey
Lorde
Machine Gun Kelly
Twenty One Pilots
Willow
Yungblud *WINNER
BEST LATIN
Bad Bunny
J. Balvin
Maluma *WINNER
Rauw Alejandro
Rosalía
Shakira
BEST HIP HOP
Cardi B
DJ Khaled
Drake
Kanye West
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj *WINNER
BEST K-POP
BTS *WINNER
LISA
Monsta X
NCT 127
ROSÉ
Twice
BEST PUSH
24KGoldn
Fousheé
girl in red
Griff
JC Stewart
JXDN
Latto
Madison Beer
Olivia Rodrigo *WINNER
Remi Wolf
SAINt JHN
The Kid Laroi
BIGGEST FANS
Ariana Grande
Blackpink
BTS *WINNER
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift
VIDEO FOR GOOD
Billie Eilish - "Your Power” *WINNER
Demi Lovato - "Dancing With the Devil"
girl in red – "Serotonin"
H.E.R. - "Fight For You"
Harry Styles - "Treat People With Kindness"
Lil Nas X - "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"
