Johnny Orlando Shares Album Release Date, New Single

Johnny Orlando shared news on Monday that his debut album, titled all the things that could go wrong, will be out Aug. 19.

“I've been working on this album for about a year and a half, and it's been the most challenging but rewarding time of my entire career,” the 19-year-old Canadian singer said, in a release.

The album news came with the release of “blur,” a track Orlando described as “the perfect way to kick off the summer.” It follows the release of “someone will love you better.”

Orlando previously released the EP Teenage Fever and a string of singles, including last year’s “I Don’t” with DVBBS and “Daydream.”

Orlando told iHeartRadio.ca in 2020 that he didn’t always picture himself becoming a pop star. “I think like every other Canadian boy, I wanted to be a hockey player,” he said. “That ate up most of my time before I started music. I was practicing all the time. I was on a team. I loved it and I still do.

“I also kind of wanted to be a lawyer. I didn’t really know what I wanted. I wanted to be a garbage man at one point. I thought it was so sick! I just liked how the guys hung off the back. I thought it would be cool, with the wind in my hair and stuff.”