Jon Batiste Leads Early Winners At 64th Grammy Awards

Jon Batiste, the top nominee at the 64th Grammy Awards with 11, got off to a good start by winning four before Sunday’s prime time broadcast.

Batiste’s “Cry” was named Best American Roots Performance and Best American Roots Song at the pre-show and “Freedom” won Best Music Video. His work on the animated film Soul earned him a Grammy for Best Score Soundtrack Album for Visual Media (in a tie with Carlos Rafael Rivera for The Queen’s Gambit). Soul also earned Grammys for Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross of Nine Inch Nails.

Close behind Batiste are the Foo Fighters with three wins – Best Rock Performance (“Making A Fire"), Rock Song ("Waiting On A War") and Rock Album (Medicine at Midnight).

Silk Sonic's hit "Leave the Door Open" was named Best R&B Song and Best R&B Performance – the latter category a tie with Jazmine Sullivan's "Pick Up Your Feelings."

Olivia Rodrigo won her first Grammy, earning Best Pop Solo Performance for "Drivers License."

Kanye West earned two early awards – Best Melodic Rap Performance ("Hurricane" with The Weeknd ft. Lil Baby) and Rap Song ("Jail"). Tyler the Creator's Call Me If You Get Lost won Best Rap Album.

Stewart Copeland picked up his third Grammy outside of The Police with a Best New Age Album win for Divine Tides, his collaboration with Ricky Kej. Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda won the Grammy for Best Remixed Recording, Non-Classical for his remix of the Deftones’ “Passenger.”

Exactly a week after winning the Oscar for his documentary Summer of Soul – a moment overshadowed by “the slap” only moments earlier – Questlove picked up the Grammy for Best Music Film.

The first Canadian winner on Sunday was Joni Mitchell, who received a standing ovation when she appeared on stage to accept the Grammy for Historical Album for her compilation Joni Mitchell Archives Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967).

Alex Cuba won his first Grammy for Mendó, which was named Best Latin Pop Album. The musician, who immigrated from Cuba to Canada more than two decades ago, was previously nominated three times.

In the country categories, Brothers Osborne picked up their first Grammy (for Best Country Duo/Group Performance) for “Younger Me” and Chris Stapleton won both Country Solo Performance (for “You Should Probably Leave”) and Country Song (“Cold”).

Other early winners included H.E.R. for "Fight For You" (Best Traditional R&B Performance), Bad Bunny for El Último Tour Del Mundo (Musica Urbana Album) and Juanes for Origen (Latin Rock or Alternative Album).

Check out some of the early winners:

Pop Solo Performance - "Drivers License" - Olivia Rodrigo

Traditional Pop Vocal Album - Love For Sale - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Rock Performance - “Making A Fire” - Foo Fighters

Rock Song - "Waiting on a War" - Foo Fighters

Rock Album - Medicine at Midnight - Foo Fighters

R&B Performance - "Leave the Door Open" (Silk Sonic) and "Pick Up Your Feelings" (Jazmine Sullivan) (tie)

R&B Song - "Leave the Door Open" - Silk Sonic

Traditional R&B Performance - "Fight For You" - H.E.R.

Progressive R&B Album - Table for Two - Lucky Daye

Melodic Rap Performance - "Hurricane" - Kanye West and The Weeknd ft. Lil Baby

Rap Song - "Jail" (Kanye West)

Rap Album - Call Me If You Get Lost - Tyler, the Creator

Metal Performance - "The Alien" - Dream Theater

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical - Jack Antonoff

Musical Theater Album - The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical

Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media - The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Score Soundtrack Album for Visual Media - The Queen’s Gambit and Soul (tie)

Song Written for Visual Media - “All Eyes On Me” - Bo Burnham

Immersive Audio Album (63rd Grammys) - The Soundtrack of the American Soldier

Immersive Audio Album - Alicia

Global Music Performance - “Mohabbat” - Arooj Aftab *1 of 2 new categories

Global Music Album - Mother Nature - Angélique Kidjo

Instrumental Composition - Eberhard - Lyle Mays

Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella - “Meta Knight's Revenge (From "Kirby Superstar”)” - Charlie Rosen & Jake Silverman

Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals - “To The Edge of Longing (Edit Version)” - Vince Mendoza

New Age Album - Divine Tides - Stewart Copeland and Ricky Kej

Improvised Jazz Solo - “Humpty Dumpty (Set 2)” - Chick Corea

Jazz Instrumental Album - Skyline - Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette and Gonzalo Rubalcaba

Large Jazz Ensemble Album - For Jimmy, Wes And Oliver - The Christian McBride Big Band

Latin Jazz Album - Mirror Mirror - Eliane Elias with Chick Corea & Chucho Valdés

Country Solo Performance - “You Should Probably Leave” - Chris Stapleton

Country Duo/Group Performance - “Younger Me” - Brothers Osborne

Country Song - “Remember Her Name” - Dave Cobb, J.T. Cure, Derek Mixon & Chris Stapleton (Chris Stapleton)

American Roots Performance - “Cry” - Jon Batiste

American Roots Song - “Cry” - Jon Batiste & Steve McEwan

Americana Album - Native Sons - Los Lobos

Bluegrass Album - My Bluegrass Heart - Bela Fleck

Traditional Blues Album - I Be Trying - Cedric Burnside

Contemporary Blues Album - 662 - Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Folk Album - They’re Calling Me Home - Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi

Regional Roots Musical Album - Kau Ka Pe' a - Kalani Pe’a

Reggae Album - Beauty in the Silence - Soja

Dance/Electronic Recording - “Alive” - RÜFÜS DU SOL

Dance/Electronic Music Album - Subconsciously - Black Coffee

Recording Package - Pakelang - Li Jheng Han & Yu, Wei

Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package - All Things Must Pass: 50th Anniversary Edition - Darren Evans, Dhani Harrison & Olivia Harrison

Album Notes - The Complete Louis Armstrong Columbia and RCA Victor Studio Sessions, 1946-1966 - Ricky Riccardi

Historical Album - Joni Mitchell Archives Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967)

Engineered Album, Non-Classical - Love For Sale

Remixed Recording, Non-Classical - “Passenger (Mike Shinoda Remix)”

Music Video - “Freedom” (Jon Batiste)

Music Film - Summer of Soul

Latin Pop Album - Mendó - Alex Cuba

Musica Urbana Album - El Último Tour Del Mundo - Bad Bunny

Latin Rock or Alternative Album - Origen - Juanes

Regional Mexican Music Album Including Tejano - A Mis 80’s - Vicente Fernández

Tropical Latin Album - Salswing! - Rubén Blades & Roberto Delgado & Orquesta

Contemporary Instrumental Album - Tree Falls - Taylor Eigsti

Spoken Word - Carry On: Reflections for a New Generation from John Lewis - Don Cheadle