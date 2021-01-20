iHeartRadio

Jon Bon Jovi Roasted For 'Here Comes The Sun' Performance

Jon Bon Jovi was roasted on social media on Wednesday night for his performance on the Celebrating America inauguration special.

The 58-year-old performed the 1969 Beatles classic “Here Comes the Sun” while backed by four members of Kings of Suburbia. No attempt was made to hide the fact that Bon Jovi was lip-syncing – his mic cord wasn’t plugged in to anything.

"Oh my. Lip synced and Jon Bon Jovi still sounded like someone was standing on his throat," quipped Miami Herald reporter Howard Cohen.

Producers of Celebrating America also stretched the truth about where Bon Jovi was performing. Although billed as “Miami,” the segment was actually taped last week on Dania Beach Pier, roughly 50 km north, near Fort Lauderdale.

A native of New Jersey, the rocker owns a mansion in Palm Beach.

Check out some of the reactions to Jon Bon Jovi’s performance below:

