Jon Bon Jovi Roasted For 'Here Comes The Sun' Performance

Jon Bon Jovi was roasted on social media on Wednesday night for his performance on the Celebrating America inauguration special.

The 58-year-old performed the 1969 Beatles classic “Here Comes the Sun” while backed by four members of Kings of Suburbia. No attempt was made to hide the fact that Bon Jovi was lip-syncing – his mic cord wasn’t plugged in to anything.

"Oh my. Lip synced and Jon Bon Jovi still sounded like someone was standing on his throat," quipped Miami Herald reporter Howard Cohen.

Producers of Celebrating America also stretched the truth about where Bon Jovi was performing. Although billed as “Miami,” the segment was actually taped last week on Dania Beach Pier, roughly 50 km north, near Fort Lauderdale.

A native of New Jersey, the rocker owns a mansion in Palm Beach.

Check out some of the reactions to Jon Bon Jovi’s performance below:

This Bon Jovi Beatles cover could be the first articles of impeachment against Biden. — Sam Stein (@samstein) January 21, 2021

This Bon Jovi performance looks like an ad for medication that helps lower cholesterol pic.twitter.com/Q4AoqFl3Eu — charlie (@cvinopal1014) January 21, 2021

So Jon Bon Jovi couldnt sing live on a pier? — The Ramblings Of RGS (@Th3RGS) January 21, 2021

Next time, let's get two live John Legend songs and zero Jon Bon Jovi lip syncs. — Joe Scalzo (@JoeScalzo01) January 21, 2021

Did I know my day was going to include Bon Jovi lip syncing on a pier? No.



Am I enjoying it? Sure. — Ashley Jones (@ashleyjonesy) January 21, 2021

It was terrible and not even hiding the lip syncing pic.twitter.com/XK7jJ67PPd — Dan Donohue (@danieljdonohue) January 21, 2021

I totally appreciate the sentiment, but this feels a li'l over-produced. (Watching Jon BonJovi lip sync as I type this.) — p.Hudson (@pjhudsoncooks13) January 21, 2021

Hey I’m good with Bon Jovi on the pier. But the lip sync approach doesn’t work. — steve (@skaks22) January 21, 2021

Let’s get Bon Jovi...



And have him sing “Here comes the sun” pic.twitter.com/XFFmlHuNso — Joshua Collins (@joshjcollins) January 21, 2021

Nothing says Inauguration Day like a prerecorded music video from a Florida pier featuring Jon Bon Jovi singing a Beatles song. — Matt Castello (@mcastello32) January 21, 2021

People in Miami pointing out they've never seen the pier Jon Bon Jovi is on. pic.twitter.com/aFIj2xSOcc — Melissa Morales (@Melissa_In_DC) January 21, 2021

I mean this in the nicest way possible: who asked for Jon Bon Jovi to sing Here Comes the Sun on a dock in Miami? — John Wagoner (@jwagonersports) January 21, 2021

I see Jon Bon Jovi but I don't recognize this voice. pic.twitter.com/7Wkvs17reL — StingStungMe (@stingstungme) January 21, 2021

Bon Jovi can cover any song and make it instantly look like a commercial for erectile dysfunction pills. — Chris Hauselt (@movingsideways) January 21, 2021