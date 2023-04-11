Jon Bon Jovi's Son Jake Engaged To Millie Bobby Brown

Jon Bon Jovi’s son Jake has announced he’s engaged to Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown.

Jake Bongiovi, 20, shared the news early Tuesday in an Instagram post that showed two photos of the couple with the caption: “Forever.”

Brown, 19, showed off her ring in a pic and wrote: "I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all.”

Earlier this year, Brown referred to Bongiovi as her “partner for life” and he paid tribute on her birthday by describing Brown as “the girl of my dreams." He added: “I love you more than words can describe. Everything about you is golden down to the core.”

Bongiovi is one of four children born to Jon and his wife Dorothea Hurley. On his Instagram bio, he describes himself as an “Actor/producer/all around cool guy.”