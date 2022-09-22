Jon Pardi, Wife Summer Expecting Baby No. 1

Jon Pardi and his wife Summer shared news Thursday that they are expecting their first child.

“Welllll, it happened,” the 37-year-old country star captioned a pair of photos of the couple from People. “No plans, no timing… Im ready for it!”

Pardi and Summer tied the knot in November 2020.

He told People: “I’m ready to start a new adventure with my wonderful wife Summer and our new little one — Pardi of three! I’m really excited to meet our baby and to have someone to ride around the ranch with.”

Summer said she is looking forward to seeing her husband as a father. “He’s such a big kid at heart, always the life of the party and has such positive energy so I can only imagine how much fun this little Pardi addition will be for him and our family,” she said.

Pardi released his fourth studio album, Mr. Saturday Night, earlier this month. He is on tour until Nov. 1 and is booked to perform next April at the Stagecoach Festival in California.