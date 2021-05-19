Jonas Brothers Announce U.S. Tour

The Jonas Brothers announced Wednesday they are heading out on your this summer with Kelsea Ballerini – but Canada isn’t on the schedule.

“Had to make sure we could see you guys as soon as we could!,” read a message from Kevin, Joe and Nick on social media. “Here’s to creating a whole bunch of new memories that we'll never forget.”

The Remember This tour kicks off with shows on Aug. 20 and 21 at the Park Theater in Las Vegas – where the trio was scheduled to do a nine-date residency in April 2020 before COVID-19 forced a cancellation – and then hits 41 outdoor venues in cities all over the U.S.before wrapping up in Los Angeles on Oct. 27.

Tickets go on sale May 27.

The Sept. 25 show is only a two-and-a-half-hour drive from Toronto in Darien Center, New York, and the following night the Jonas Brothers play Syracuse, a little more than two hours south of Kingston, Ont.

Jonas Brothers last played in Canada in November 2019 as part of the Happiness Begins Tour.