Jonas Brothers Unveil Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

The Jonas Brothers were honoured Monday as the recipients of the 2,745th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Kevin, Joe and Nick were joined by their wives at the unveiling ceremony and introduced by Monte and Avery Lipman of Republic Records, as well as writers and producers Ryan Tedder and Jon Bellion.

"This is a testament to the love and support of our fans, our family and our friends who have been with us every step of the way," said Kevin.

“This journey has been a wild ride and we are so grateful to have the opportunity to share this passion for music for so long with the world,” Joe said. “We’ve been through many ups and downs but through it all we have remained brothers and have stayed true to our passion for music.”

Nick said: “I don’t want to get emotional … but I love you guys very much. I’m glad that that day we decided not to do this anymore that we changed our minds together.”

He also acknowledged the group’s fans. “You are family and we love you and we are so thankful for your support.”

The induction of the sibling pop stars was announced last June.

Hollywood Walk of Fame inductees are chosen by a panel of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce from hundreds of submissions approved by the nominees or their reps. The honourees pay a $50,000 USD fee for the installation and maintenance of their star and must agree to attend an unveiling ceremony within two years – typically timed to coincide with promotion of a new project.

The Jonas Brothers used the occasion to announce that their sixth studio album, titled The Album, will be out May 5. It will be followed by a tour.

Stealing the show, though, was Malti Marie, the year-old daughter of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Jonas.

Nick joked: “I can't wait to come back here with you in 15 years and embarrass you in front of your friends.”

Also showing love for their children were Kevin (“You two are my brightest stars”) and Joe (“Daddy loves you to the moon and back”).