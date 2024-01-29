Joni Mitchell To Perform At Grammy Awards For The First Time

Joni Mitchell will finally make her debut performance at the Grammy Awards next weekend.

Fifty-five years since she was first nominated for a Grammy (which she won), the legendary Canadian singer-songwriter will take the stage and perform for the first time ever.

Mitchell posted the official Grammys announcement on Instagram, which you can see below.

This year she is nominated for Best Folk Album for last year's Joni Mitchell at Newport, a live album capturing her performance at the 2022 Newport Folk Festival. In total, Mitchell has been nominated for 17 Grammys, winning nine. She was also honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2002.

Also scheduled to perform at the Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 4 are SZA, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, U2 live from the Sphere, and Billy Joel, for the first time in 22 years.