Joni Mitchell Tribute Adds Performers

The MusiCares Person of the Year tribute to Canada's Joni Mitchell just got some more star power.

Beck, Chaka Khan, Lauren Daigle, Sara Bareilles, Angélique Kidjo, Cyndi Lauper, Billy Porter, Stephen Stills, St. Vincent and Allison Russell will join previously announced performers Herbie Hancock, Brandi Carlile, Leon Bridges, Mickey Guyton, Jon Batiste, Pentatonix and Black Pumas.

The tribute to Mitchell will be taped on April 1 at the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas, ahead of the Grammy Awards on April 3.

James Taylor and Maggie Rogers had to drop out due to scheduling conflicts and Graham Nash, who was also previously announced, will appear in a pre-taped segment.

Mitchell is the first person to receive the honour since Aerosmith in 2020, the eighth female solo artist and the second Canadian behind Neil Young.

“I’m honoured to be chosen as person of the year by this great charity,” read a statement from Mitchell last August. “I look forward to being part of this gala that will help MusiCares continue their inspired work in providing a support system for those in need.”

The 78-year-old Alberta-born, Saskatchewan-raised singer could also win her ninth Grammy this year – Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol 1: The Early Years (1963-1967) is up for Best Historical Album.