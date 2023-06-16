Jordan Davis, Wife Welcome 3rd Baby

Country singer Jordan Davis shared news on Thursday that his wife Kristen welcomed their third baby.

“My son Elijah Patrick is in the world,” the 35-year-old wrote on Instagram. “His momma did incredible in getting him here and we hope to get him home to his brother and sister soon.”

In an Instagram Story, Davis added: “Our third child, Eli, finally made his appearance into the world, and we couldn’t be more excited … so proud to get to be Eli’s Dad.”

The baby’s arrival meant Davis has postponed a show scheduled for Friday in Milwaukee until September. His official website shows him performing Saturday at a festival in Winsted, Minnesota. The singer is on the road in support of his sophomore album Bluebird Days, which came out in February.

Davis and his wife, who have been married since 2017, already have daughter Eloise and son Locklan.