Jorge Drexler Wins Big At Latin Grammy Awards
Uruguayan singer-songwriter Jorde Drexler was the big winner Thursday night at the 23rd annual Latin Grammys, which were handed out in Las Vegas.
The 58-year-old’s wins include both Record and Song of the Year for “El plan maestro” as well as Best Pop Song (“La guerrilla de la concordia”), Best Alternative Song (“El día que estrenaste el mundo”), and Best Singer/Songwriter Album (Tinta y Tiempo).
Bad Bunny was close behind with five wins, including Best Urban Fusion Performance and Best Urban Song for “Titi me preguntó.”
The Latin Grammy for Album of the Year went to Motomami by Rosalía.
Other winners include Sebastian Yatra, Marc Anthony and Christina Aguilera.
The Best New Artist award was shared by Mexico’s Silvana Estrada, 25, and Cuba’s Angela Alvarez, 95.
Check out the winners in some key categories:
Album of the Year
Motomami – Rosalía
Record of the Year
“Tocarte” – Jorge Drexler & C. Tangana
Song of the Year
“Tocarte” – Jorge Drexler & C. Tangana
Best New Artist
Angela Álvarez
Silvana Estrada
Best Pop Vocal Album
DHARMA - Sebastian Yatra
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Aguilera - Christina Aguilera
Best Pop Song
“La guerrilla de la concordia” - Jorge Drexler
“Tacones rojos” - Sebastián Yatra
Best Urban Fusion/Performance
“Tití me preguntó” - Bad Bunny
Best Reggaeton Performance
“Lo siento BB:/” - Tainy, Bad Bunny & Julieta Venegas
Best Urban Music Album
Un Verano Sin Ti - Bad Bunny
Best Rap/Hip Hop Song
“De museo” - Bad Bunny
Best Urban Song
“Tití me preguntó” - Bad Bunny
Best Rock Album
Unas Vacaciones Raras - Él Mató A Un Policía Motorizado
Best Rock Song
“Lo mejor de nuestras vidas” - Fito Páez
Best Pop/Rock Album
Los Años Salvajes - Fito Páez
Best Pop/Rock Song
“Babel” - Carlos Vives & Fito Páez
Best Alternative Music Album
Motomami - Rosalía
Best Alternative Song
“El día que estrenaste el mundo” - Jorge Drexler
