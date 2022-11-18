Jorge Drexler Wins Big At Latin Grammy Awards

Uruguayan singer-songwriter Jorde Drexler was the big winner Thursday night at the 23rd annual Latin Grammys, which were handed out in Las Vegas.

The 58-year-old’s wins include both Record and Song of the Year for “El plan maestro” as well as Best Pop Song (“La guerrilla de la concordia”), Best Alternative Song (“El día que estrenaste el mundo”), and Best Singer/Songwriter Album (Tinta y Tiempo).

Bad Bunny was close behind with five wins, including Best Urban Fusion Performance and Best Urban Song for “Titi me preguntó.”

The Latin Grammy for Album of the Year went to Motomami by Rosalía.

Other winners include Sebastian Yatra, Marc Anthony and Christina Aguilera.

The Best New Artist award was shared by Mexico’s Silvana Estrada, 25, and Cuba’s Angela Alvarez, 95.

Check out the winners in some key categories:

Album of the Year

Motomami – Rosalía

Record of the Year

“Tocarte” – Jorge Drexler & C. Tangana

Song of the Year

“Tocarte” – Jorge Drexler & C. Tangana

Best New Artist

Angela Álvarez

Silvana Estrada

Best Pop Vocal Album

DHARMA - Sebastian Yatra

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Aguilera - Christina Aguilera

Best Pop Song

“La guerrilla de la concordia” - Jorge Drexler

“Tacones rojos” - Sebastián Yatra

Best Urban Fusion/Performance

“Tití me preguntó” - Bad Bunny

Best Reggaeton Performance

“Lo siento BB:/” - Tainy, Bad Bunny & Julieta Venegas

Best Urban Music Album

Un Verano Sin Ti - Bad Bunny

Best Rap/Hip Hop Song

“De museo” - Bad Bunny

Best Urban Song

“Tití me preguntó” - Bad Bunny

Best Rock Album

Unas Vacaciones Raras - Él Mató A Un Policía Motorizado

Best Rock Song

“Lo mejor de nuestras vidas” - Fito Páez

Best Pop/Rock Album

Los Años Salvajes - Fito Páez

Best Pop/Rock Song

“Babel” - Carlos Vives & Fito Páez

Best Alternative Music Album

Motomami - Rosalía

Best Alternative Song

“El día que estrenaste el mundo” - Jorge Drexler