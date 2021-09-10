Josh Homme's Sons Seeking Restraining Orders

The acrimonious divorce of singers Josh Homme and Brody Dalle now involves their young sons.

Orrin, 10, and five-year-old Wolf – through their mother – have filed for domestic violence restraining orders against Homme.

According to TMZ, Orrin alleges his father has grabbed his genitals, flicked his ears, hit his head, poked his chest and has thrown things at him while calling him fat. He claims Homme drives under the influence of alcohol while the boys are in the car and has threatened to kill Dalle’s boyfriend.

Wolf also alleges physical abuse and says his father uses foul language to describe their mother.

The boys claim they are scared to spend time with Homme and want a court to order him to stay at least 100 yards away from them and their dog at all times.

Susan Wiesner, a lawyer for Homme, suggested the boys are being used as pawns. She told TMZ: “Ms. Dalle has previously brought these claims to the police, DCFS, and the presiding judge of the family law court, all of whom have declined to take any action based upon these spurious claims.”

Dalle filed for legal separation in 2019 after 14 years of marriage, accusing Homme of drug and alcohol abuse. Both have alleged domestic violence and filed for restraining orders.

The couple also has a 15-year-old daughter, Camille.