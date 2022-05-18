Joshua Bassett Launching 1st Tour In Toronto

Joshua Bassett announced this week he is launching his upcoming tour in Toronto.

The singer-actor will play the Axis Club on Sept. 9. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Bassett will follow with shows in eight U.S. cities before heading overseas to perform five shows in Europe and the UK.

The 21-year-old, who plays Ricky Bowen in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, released a self-titled EP last year.

Last year, Bassett responded to speculation about his sexuality in an Instagram post that read, in part: “Love who you love shamelessly. It’s OK to still be figuring out who you are. Life’s too short to let ignorance and hatred win. I choose love.”

He later told Attitude that posting those words was “one of the most liberating things I’ve ever done” and said “it definitely took a lot of time to realize” that he didn’t need to label himself. He also revealed in a GQ interview that he suffered sexual abuse as a child.