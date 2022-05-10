Journey Postpones Concerts In Toronto, Quebec City

Journey announced Tuesday it is postponing the last four shows of its Freedom tour – including two in Canada – because a band member tested positive for COVID-19.

The group was set to perform at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on May 13 and at the Videotron Centre in Quebec City on May 16.

“Please hold on to your tickets at this time,” read a message to fans on social media.

Also impacted are Tuesday's show in Washington, D.C. and one on Wednesday in Hartford.

Journey has been on tour with Toto since Feb. 22.

Ann Wilson of Heart was scheduled to be the special guest at the two shows in Canada.