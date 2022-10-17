Journey, Toto To Play 4 Cities In Canada

Classic rock bands Journey and Toto announced Monday they are going on tour together early next year.

Journey’s 50th anniversary Freedom Tour 2023 includes Montreal’s Bell Centre on March 8 and Ottawa’s Canadian Tire Centre on March 13. Tickets go on sale Oct. 21 at 10 a.m.

There are also rescheduled shows at the Videotron Centre in Quebec City on March 9 and at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on March 12.

“We are looking forward to hitting the road again with our very good friends Toto,” said Journey founding member Neal Schon, in a release. “Come join us for a special evening full of fun and rockin’ good memories.”

Schon’s bandmate Jonathan Cain added: “The combined hits of both bands represent a couple of decades of excellence that have become a soundtrack for people’s lives. The music of Journey along with the music of Toto is an example of ‘certain music’ during ‘uncertain times.’”

Toto’s Steve Lukather said the tour will be "a great night of music, and as all the guys are lifelong friends... a blast off stage as well.”