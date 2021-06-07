JP Saxe Announces Canadian Tour Dates
Fresh from being named Breakthrough Artist of the Year at the JUNO Awards on Sunday, JP Saxe announced he is hitting the road later this year.
Saxe, a Toronto native, will kick off The Feelings Are Stupid! tour in Calgary on Oct. 4, followed by shows on Oct. 5 in Edmonton, Oct. 8 in Victoria and Oct. 9 in Vancouver. He’ll stop in Montreal on Nov. 1 and Toronto on Nov. 2.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on June 11 at 10 am local time. Pre-sale details are available at the singer’s website.
Best known for “If the World Was Ending,” his duet with now-girlfriend Julia Michaels, Saxe is set to release his debut album Dangerous Levels of Introspection on June 25.
