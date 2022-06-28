JP Saxe, Lauren Spencer-Smith Join Shawn Mendes' Management

Shawn Mendes’ longtime manager has signed the singer’s fellow Canadian artists JP Saxe and Lauren Spencer-Smith as clients.

Andrew Gertler will co-manage all three singers with Ziggy Chareton, Mendes’ A&R rep at Island Records.

“I’ve always been dedicated to growing a small roster of best-in-class artists, so it only felt natural when the opportunity arose with both Lauren and JP,” Gertler said, in a statement to Billboard. "They are both top tier songwriters that fit our ethos of working only with the best clients, both as musicians and as people, and we are so fortunate to have them as part of the family.”

Saxe, 29, is the Toronto native whose collaboration with Julia Michaels, “If the World Was Ending” (produced by Finneas), was a hit in 2020. He released his debut album Dangerous Levels of Introspection last summer.

Spencer-Smith signed a deal with Island and Republic Records earlier this year after the success of “Fingers Crossed.” The 18-year-old B.C.-raised singer earned a JUNO nomination for her album Unplugged, Vol. 1 in 2020 – the same year she became the first Canadian to make it into the Top 20 on American Idol.

Gertler has managed Mendes since the beginning of his career and he partnered with the singer on production company Permanent Content.