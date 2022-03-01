JP Saxe Shares Rescheduled Tour Dates

JP Saxe has revealed new dates for a tour he postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The Canadian leg starts July 6 in Edmonton and is followed by Montreal on July 11, Kingston on July 12 and Toronto on July 15 and 16.

Those shows were originally set to happen last October and November.

Alexander Saint will be the warm-up act. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Saxe, 28, is the Toronto native who scored a hit in 2019 and a Grammy nomination thanks to “If the World Was Ending,” a collaboration with girlfriend Julia Michaels.

His debut album Dangerous Levels of Introspection was released last summer.