Judas Priest Postpones Canadian Shows

Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner is being treated in hospital for “major medical heart condition issues,” forcing the band to postpone upcoming concerts – including some in Canada.

“It is with deep regret that we have to postpone the rest of our US Tour – Richie has major medical heart condition issues which have landed him in hospital where he is being treated,” read a message to fans shared on social media on Monday. “In the meantime we are all sending love to our Falcon to wish him a speedy recovery…

“As soon as we have any updates from his doctors on when we can reschedule the dates we will of course announce them – tickets will be valid.”

Faulkner, 41, has been witih Judas Priest since 2011.

Judas Priest was scheduled to perform Nov. 2 in Halifax, Nov. 4 in Laval, QC and Nov. 5 in Hamilton, ON.

The band has been on its 50 Heavy Metal Years tour since mid-August.