Judas Priest's Rob Halford Urges Metal Fans To Get Vaccinated

Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford is urging fans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 so bands like his can get back on stage.

The 69-year-old started a video message he shared online by thanking the metal community “for doing the right thing by getting the life-saving vaccine that will eventually eradicate COVID-19 around the world.”

Halford went on: “One thing we are proud about in metal is that we not only stand together united for our music, but also each other. You know, common sense states that by having the jab, we're opening up one of the most important areas that we have so desperately missed, which is being side by side, horns way up at clubs, theatres, arenas and festivals, where who we are and what we live for, is tangible and real with the bands we love.

“So let's get those amazing vibes and feelings back faster.”

Halford, who received his second dose last month, pleaded with metal fans to “step up” and get vaccinated.