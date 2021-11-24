Judas Priest's 'Screaming For Vengeance' Inspires Graphic Novel

Judas Priest has partnered with Z2 Comics on an original graphic novel inspired by the band’s 1982 album Screaming for Vengeance.

The book, written by Rantz Hoseley and Neil Kleid and illustrated by Christopher Mitten, will be released in July.

“I cannot overstate what an inspiration Judas Priest has been to me, personally,” said Hoseley, in a release. “I was already a fan of the band, when Screaming for Vengeance was released, but no one was ready for the impact it had. That incredible cover art? Those songs? That album became my daily soundtrack and creative fuel, to the point where I wore the cassette out in my car.

“To be able to contribute to a project inspired by these songs that mean so much to me? Well, that is an honour and a responsibility I take very seriously.”

The graphic novel includes an interview with Doug Johnson, who created the cover art for Judas Priest’s Screaming for Vengeance.

Screaming for Vengeance will be available in hardcover and softcover. There are also several bundles with additional items such as limited edition vinyl, fine art prints and a Hellion Resin Statue with red LED eyes.