Judas Priest To Wrap Up Tour In Canada

Judas Priest announced Monday it will wrap up its 50 Heavy Metal Years Tour in Canada later this year.

The iconic heavy metal band is scheduled to hit Halifax’s Scotiabank Centre on Nov. 2, Place Bell in Laval (near Montreal) on Nov. 4 and FirstOntario Centre in Hamilton on Nov. 5.

The opening act will be Sabaton.

Tickets go on sale June 11 at 10 a.m. local time.

In April, Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford urged fans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 so bands can get back on the road.

“One thing we are proud about in metal is that we not only stand together united for our music, but also each other,” he said, in a video message. “You know, common sense states that by having the jab, we're opening up one of the most important areas that we have so desperately missed, which is being side by side, horns way up at clubs, theatres, arenas and festivals, where who we are and what we live for, is tangible and real with the bands we love.”