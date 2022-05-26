Judge Dismisses Lawsuit Against Marilyn Manson

A lawsuit filed last May against Marilyn Manson by former assistant Ashley Walters has been dismissed.

Los Angeles Superior Court judge Michael Stern ruled that Walters “has pleaded too few facts and too late to keep this case in court," according to Rolling Stone.

He said: “Reading the first amended complaint as a whole, [Walters] pleads that [she] was aware of the actions against her by the time she left her employment. Thus, nine to 10 years passed until the filing of the action, far beyond the two-year limitations periods of her claims.”

Walters accused Manson of sexual assault, battery and harassment.

Manson has been accused by several women – including ex-fiancée Evan Rachel Wood – of abuse and sexual assault. He has denied all the allegations.