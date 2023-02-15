Judge Rules Drake Not Required To Sit For Deposition In Murder Case

Drake will not be dragged into the trial of the men accused of killing rapper XXXtentacion in 2018, a judge reportedly ruled on Tuesday.

According to TMZ and Billboard, Judge Michael Usan sided with lawyers for the Canadian rap star who sought to have the subpoena quashed.

Mauricio Padilla, a lawyer for one of the three men on trial, wanted Drake to sit for a deposition on Feb. 24, claiming that his alleged feud with XXXtentacion could have been behind the fatal shooting.

(In a 2018 social media post, which was later deleted, XXXtentacion wrote: “If anyone tries to kill me it was [Drake].”)

Drake’s lawyers argued that it is “both unreasonable and oppressive” to involve someone “who has not been mentioned in any reports, any investigation, or referenced to have any involvement in this matter.”

They pointed out there is no evidence to suggest Drake “in any way contributed to, had knowledge of, or participated in the alleged incident and to mandate that he appear for deposition for something that he very clearly has no relevant knowledge of is unreasonable.”

Dedrick Williams, Trayvon Newsome, Michael Boatwright and Robert Allen were arrested for the robbery and murder of XXXtentacion outside a motorcycle shop in Deerfield Beach, Florida. Allen has since pleaded guilty to robbery with a firearm and second-degree murder in exchange for his testimony against the other accused men.