Juice WRLD Estate Sued Over 'Scared Of Love'

The estate of Juice WRLD is being sued over the late rapper’s 2018 track “Scared of Love.”

Danny Choi, who goes by the name Ghost Loft, alleges Juice WRLD ripped off part of “So High,” a song he made in 2013.

“Scared of Love,” which appears on Juice WRLD’s debut studio album Goodbye & Good Riddance, is credited to the rapper (whose real name was Jarad Higgins) and Dominique Mitchell (aka Mitch Mula).

Choi’s lawsuit claims the pair ripped off “a 16-bar instrumental hook” from his track, “without which ‘Scared of Love’ would not exist.” He alleges Mula admitted using the hook and apologized to him.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages, an injunction to block Juice WRLD’s estate from profiting from the song and a co-writing credit.

None of the defendants have responded to the lawsuit and none of the allegations have been tested in court.

Last July, the former members of Yellowcard dropped their copyright lawsuit against Juice WRLD. The band sued the rapper in October 2019 – two months before his death from an accidental drug overdose – alleging that he ripped off “melodic elements” from its 2006 song “Holly Wood Died” for his 2018 hit “Lucid Dreams.”

A lawyer for Yellowcard said in a statement the band decided not to pursue the lawsuit against the rap star’s “grieving mother.” The case was dismissed without prejudice, which allows them to re-file it.