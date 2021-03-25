Julia Michaels Says Canadian Beau JP Saxe Finds Her Natural Pits 'Sexy'

Julia Michaels says her boyfriend, Canadian singer JP Saxe, thinks her underarm hair is “sexy.”

The 27-year-old singer-songwriter tweeted last May: “Honestly, I’m not shaving my armpits ever again. I don’t know why I ever did before. Social norms can eat an eggplant.”

Her naturally furry pits can be seen in the video for “Lie Like This.”

Michaels told Page Six she was inspired to stop getting rid of the hair during a pre-pandemic trip to Paris.

“By the time I got home, I had full-on armpit hair,” she recalled. “And I kind of liked it!

“I honestly think it’s super liberating. And I don’t even really show my body off that much, so sometimes it feels like it’s my own little ‘f**k you’ to society.”

Of course, complete strangers often feel a need to weigh in. “It’s really wild how many people think they can comment on your body,” said Michaels. “It’s pretty gross.”