Jung Kook Debuts 'Dreamers' At FIFA World Cup

BTS’s Jung Kook debuted his single “Dreamers” on Sunday with a performance during the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup.

The 25-year-old was joined on stage at Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar by that country’s Fahad Al-Kubaisi.

“Dreamers” is part of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Official Soundtrack, a collection that includes “Hayya Hayya (Better Together)" by Trinidad Cardona with Davido and Aisha, “Arhbo” by Ozuna ft. GIMS and “Tukoh Taka” by Nicki Minaj, Maluma, and Myriam Fares and “Light the Sky” by Canada’s Nora Fatehi with Balqees, Rahma Riad and Manal.

For the first time since 1990 there is no official song for the FIFA World Cup.

“Dreamers” is Jung Kook’s fifth solo single since 2016 and follows February’s “Stay Alive,” which was produced by his fellow BTS member Suga. He was also featured on Charlie Puth’s “Left and Right.”

In June, the members of BTS announced they were taking a break to focus on solo projects.