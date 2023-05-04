Jungkook Begs Fans To Stop Sending Him Food

BTS member Jungkook is begging fans to stop sending food to his home.

In a message he shared on South Korean social media platform Weverse, the 25-year-old wrote: “Don’t send home delivery food. I won’t eat it even if you give it to me. I’m thankful, but I eat well. You can buy it yourself. I beg you. If you send it one more time, I will check the receipt order number you sent and take action. So stop it.”

Many fans were quick to express their support for Jungkook.

“Imagine how scared he is knowing these people even know his home address,” one wrote on Twitter, where “Leave Jungkook Alone” was trending. Another tweet read: “Stop being creeps and leave him alone.”

Others are urging the company behind BTS to do more to protect his privacy.

Jungkook has previously spoken up about invasions of his privacy, imploring fans not to show up at his gym or at his home. In a livestream, he noted: “I’m a human too.”

This week, a former government worker was fined 1 million KRW (about $1,000) for trying to sell Jungkook’s hat online. The man was seeking 10 million KRW (about $10,650) for the bucket hat, which he claimed Jungkook left at a foreign ministry office in Seoul after applying for a passport.