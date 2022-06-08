Jungkook Explains Why He Deleted His Instagram Posts

BTS member Jungkook explained Tuesday why he wiped his Instagram clean.

The 24-year-old sent his nearly 41 million followers into a frenzy last week when he deleted all the posts and Story highlights on his account.

In a Vlive broadcast, Jungkook said he did it for “absolutely no reason at all,” then said he simply had “a change of thought.”

He explained: “It’s not because something happened. I just didn’t like how it looked,” Jungkook told fans. “Communicating with you on Instagram through posts is really precious and great, and I have it all in my heart.”

Jungkook, who joined Instagram last December, admitted he still has some things to learn about the platform.

“I do think that it’s too bad that I just erased it all,” he said. “I didn’t know you could ‘archive’ pictures, I just wanted to make it look nicer.”

Jungkook's Instagram has now been populated with 36 posts that create a vertical strip of photos.