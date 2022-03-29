Jungkook Is Last Member Of BTS To Test Positive For COVID-19

Jungkook of BTS has tested positive for COVID-19 – making him the seventh and final member of the group to get the virus since December.

The 24-year-old singer, whose real name is Jeon Jung-kook, tested positive upon arriving this week in the U.S. ahead of the Grammy Awards on April 3 and a series of stadium concerts in Las Vegas.

“Jungkook has been under self-quarantine and treatment, following the guidelines of health authorities in the United States,” read a statement from Big Hit Entertainment. “He is not exhibiting any symptoms other than a mild sore throat, and we will attentively monitor his health during the quarantine.”

It said Jungkook’s ability to perform with BTS at the Grammys on Sunday will be determined “by the local COVID-19 regulations.”

Last week, J-Hope tested positive and was in quarantine. It is not clear if he was cleared to enter the U.S. with his group mates.

Suga, RM and Jin tested positive for COVID-19 in December and Jimin tested positive in late January while hospitalized for acute appendicitis. V was diagnosed with COVID-19 in mid-February.

Earlier this month, Jin underwent emergency surgery on his finger.

In addition to performing on the Grammys on Sunday night, BTS is set to do concerts in Las Vegas on April 8, 9, 15 and 16.