JUNO Awards Postponed For 2nd Consecutive Year

The 2021 JUNO Awards have been bumped three weeks.

"Out of an abundance of caution in response to the evolving COVID-19 pandemic, the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) and its partners ... have made the decision to move the 50th Anniversary JUNO Awards in Toronto to June," read a statement on Wednesday morning.

"Originally scheduled for May 16, The JUNO Awards will now broadcast nationwide on Sunday, June 6. More information on performers, presenters and JUNO Week virtual events will be announced in the coming weeks."

It was not made clear why CARAS believes an additional 21 days will make a difference.

Nominations for this year's JUNOs were announced in early March, with The Weeknd up for six and Justin Bieber vying for five.

In March 2020 – the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic – the JUNOs in Saskatoon were abruptly cancelled. The awards were handed out in a pre-taped virtual ceremony in late June.

The JUNOs have taken place in all but one year since 1970.