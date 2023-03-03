JUNOs To Mark 50th Anniversary Of Hip Hop

The 50th anniversary of hip hop will be marked at the JUNO Awards with a performance by some homegrown icons of the genre.

Kardinal Offishall and Haviah Mighty will host the celebration, which will feature Choclair, Dream Warriors, Maestro Fresh Wes, Michie Mee, TOBi and DJ Mel Boogie.

“The history of hip hop around the world is incredibly rich, with so many distinct voices contributing to the narrative,” Offishall said, in a release. “It’s an honour to be able to help tell this story through a distinctly Canadian lens and celebrate this important cultural milestone.”

The JUNO Awards, hosted by Simu Liu, will be broadcast from Edmonton on March 13.

Performing on the show will be Alexisonfire, AP Dhillon, Aysanabee with Northern Cree, Banx & Ranx with Preston Pablo and Rêve, Jessie Reyez, Nickelback, Tate McRae and Tenille Townes.

Avril Lavigne and Lauren Spencer-Smith are among the presenters.