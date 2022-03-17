Jussie Smollett Released From Jail

Actor-singer Jussie Smollett was released from jail on Wednesday after an appeals court decided he should be free pending an appeal of his conviction for faking a hate crime.

The 39-year-old former Empire star was sentenced last Thursday to 150 days in jail for staging a racist and homophobic hate crime in 2019 and lying about it to police and in court.

After calling Smollett a narcissist, Judge James Linn sentenced him to 30 months of probation, with the first 150 days behind bars. Smollett was also ordered to pay $120,000 in restitution to the city of Chicago and a fine of $25,000.

Smollett claimed he was attacked by two white men wearing MAGA hats and shouting racist and homophobic slurs as he walked home from a Subway restaurant in the early morning hours of Jan. 29, 2019. He told police the men punched him, poured bleach on him and tried to put a noose around his neck.

An investigation led to the arrest of brothers Olabinjo Osundairo and Abimbola Osundairo, who are Black. They were later released without charges and, by mid-February 2019, Smollett was being accused of orchestrating the attack.

Smollett was convicted last December of five counts of disorderly conduct.

On Wednesday, an appeals court ruled Smollett could be released on a $150,000 U.S. bond. The star’s lawyer told reporters Smollett did not eat during his six days behind bars and only drank ice water.

Smollett, who played Jamal Lyon on Empire, has released only one album, 2018’s Sum of My Music.