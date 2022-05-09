Justin Bieber Among Music Stars Celebrating Moms On Social Media

Justin Bieber, Jennifer Lopez and Ariana Grande are among the music stars who shared throwbacks on social media on Sunday to wish their moms a Happy Mother’s Day.

On Instagram, Leafs fan Bieber posted a photo in which he and mom Pattie Mallette are posing with the Stanley Cup. “Happy Mother’s Day mom,” he captioned the pic. “We’re gonna bring back lord Stanley’s Cup to Toronto this year and it will be beautiful.”

Bieber didn’t forget his stepmother Chelsea, whom he wished Happy Mother’s Day in an Instagram Story.

Lopez shared a video clip from 2003 in which she and Ben Affleck give Mother’s Day shoutouts during an NBA broadcast. “Happy Mother’s Day to all the mommy’s out there!!!,” the pop star wrote in the caption.

In an Instagram Story, Ariana Grande honoured her “beautiful and brilliant mommy” Joan with a throwback pic. “I love you so much,” she wrote.

Canadian crooner Michael Bublé posted a candid photo of himself with wife Luisana Lopilato, the mother of his three children, and captioned it: “To every kind of incredible Mother out there - Mama, Step Mom, Grand Ma, Adoptive Mom, Surrogate Mom, Mothers-In-Law, Mothers to be! ALL the Moms! You’re the best and we love you.”

The Weeknd marked Mother’s Day in a simple way – with a black-and-white photo of his mom Samra Tesfaye on which he placed a red heart.

Mother's Day tributes via Instagram Story by The Weeknd (left) and Ariana Grande.

On his Instagram, Nick Jonas shared a photo in which he looks on while wife Priyanka Chopra holds their daughter, who is “finally home” after more than 100 days in the NICU.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all the incredible mothers and care takers out there, but I want to take a minute to say a special Mother’s Day wish to my incredible wife @priyankachopra on her first Mother’s Day,” Jonas wrote. “Babe, you inspire me and every way, and you are taking to this new role with such ease and steadiness. I am so grateful to be on this journey with you. You are already an incredible mother. Happy Mother’s Day. I love you.”

Mariah Carey shared several photos, including some with her twins Moroccan and Monroe, and wrote: “Happy Mother’s Day to all the Mommies in the land!!! Love yourself even more today..Standing ovations and Blessings upon Blessings to all!”

Check out a few of the celebrity Mother’s Day posts: