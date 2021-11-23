Justin Bieber Among Top Nominees At 64th Grammy Awards

Canada's Justin Bieber is among the top nominees announced Tuesday for the 64th Grammy Awards.

The singer has eight nominations: Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) is nominated for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album and his track "Anyone" is up for Best Pop Solo Performance.

Bieber's "Peaches" ft. Daniel Caesar (also Canadian) and Giveon is up for Song of the Year, Record of the Year, Best R&B Performance and Best Music Video and his Benny Blanco collaboration "Lonely" is nominated in the Best Pop Duo or Group Performance.

The nomination in a R&B category are surely music to Bieber's ears. Last year, he complained that his album Changes was excluded from the genre. "I set out to make an R&B album. Changes was and is an R&B album,” he wrote in a message on Instagram.

Also celebrating the nominations announcement was last year’s Best New Artist nominee Doja Cat, who earned seven. Planet Her (Deluxe) is vying for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album and her collaboration with SZA, “Kiss Me More,” is up for Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Best Pop/Duo Performance. She also earned noms for Best Melodic Rap Performance (for “Need to Know”) and Best Rap Song (for “Best Friend” by Saweetie).

Olivia Rodrigo's Grammys debut could be sweet thanks to Sour. The 18-year-old is up for Best New Artist, Record of the Year and Song of the Year (“Drivers License”) and Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album (Sour).

On Grammy night, Rodrigo will be 20 days shy of her 19th birthday, so she won’t be anywhere close to the youngest winner if her name is called (see sidebar below) but the Grammys are the first peer-voted awards for which Rodrigo has earned nominations.

Rodrigo had a leading seven nominations at this year’s American Music Awards but went home with only one: New Artist of the Year. At the MTV VMAs, she won half of the six categories in which she was nominated: Best New Artist and both Song and Push Performance of the Year for “Drivers License.” (She also won Best Push Artist at the MTV Europe Music Awards, where she had five nominations.

ARTISTS WHO WON GRAMMYS AT 18 OR YOUNGER The Peasall Sisters - Leah, Hannah and Sarah were aged eight to 14 when they became Grammy winners for having a song on the O Brother, Where Art Thou? Soundtrack, which won Album of the Year in 2002.

- Leah, Hannah and Sarah were aged eight to 14 when they became Grammy winners for having a song on the O Brother, Where Art Thou? Soundtrack, which won Album of the Year in 2002. Blue Ivy – The daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z was nine years old when she got a Grammy in the Best Music Video category for “Brown Skin Girl” from the soundtrack to The Lion King: The Gift (Deluxe Edition) in 2021.

– The daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z was nine years old when she got a Grammy in the Best Music Video category for “Brown Skin Girl” from the soundtrack to The Lion King: The Gift (Deluxe Edition) in 2021. LeAnn Rimes was 14 years (and 182 days) old when she became the youngest individual Grammy winner ever. In 1997, she won Best New Artist and Best Female Country Vocal Performance.

was 14 years (and 182 days) old when she became the youngest individual Grammy winner ever. In 1997, she won Best New Artist and Best Female Country Vocal Performance. Luis Miguel was 14 years (and 313 days) old when he won Best Mexican-American Performance in 1985.

was 14 years (and 313 days) old when he won Best Mexican-American Performance in 1985. Stephen Marley was 16 years old when he earned a Grammy for Best Reggae Recording in 1989.

was 16 years old when he earned a Grammy for Best Reggae Recording in 1989. Lorde was 17 in 2014 when she won a pair of Grammys – Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance – for “Royals.”

was 17 in 2014 when she won a pair of Grammys – Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance – for “Royals.” Billie Eilish won five Grammys in 2020 when she was only 18 years (and 39 days) old. She is the youngest artist to win both Album of the Year and Record of the Year.

won five Grammys in 2020 when she was only 18 years (and 39 days) old. She is the youngest artist to win both Album of the Year and Record of the Year. Daya was 18 years (and 105 days) old when she shared the Best Dance Recording award at the Grammys with The Chainsmokers in 2017.

was 18 years (and 105 days) old when she shared the Best Dance Recording award at the Grammys with The Chainsmokers in 2017. Monica was 18 years (and 123 days) old when she shared a Grammy in 1999 with her “The Boy Is Mine” collaborator Brandy.

This year's top nominee overall is Jon Baptiste, who scored 11 nods (his birthday is 11/11), including Album of the Year (We Are) and Record of the Year ("Freedom").

Repping Canada at the 64th Grammy Awards along with Bieber is Drake – whose Certified Lover Boy is up for Best Rap Album and “Way 2 Sexy," his track featuring Future and Young Thug, is nominated for Best Rap Performance – as well as Caribou, whose “You Can Do It” is up for Best Dance/Electronic Recording, and Alex Cuba, who is vying for Best Latin Pop Album with Mendó.

Toronto’s Matthew Samuels (aka Boi-1da) and Nova Scotia native Henry Walter (aka Cirkut) are nominated in two categories for their work on Donda.

Among those nominated for their roles on Drake’s Certified Lover Boy are Toronto’s PartyNextDoor, Noah Shebib (aka 40), Scott Zhang (aka Monsune), Anthony Jeffries (aka Nineteen85) and Ebony Oshunrinde (aka WondaGurl) as well as Montreal native Raynford Humphrey (aka Kreme).

Although The Weeknd took his name out of running for Grammy consideration, he and Lil Baby got a nod for being featured on Kanye West’s “Hurricane,” which is up for Best Melodic Rap Performance. The Weeknd would also win a Grammy if either Doja Cat's Planet Her (Deluxe) or Kanye West's Donda wins Best Album because he is featured on both.

Even though they had two of the biggest songs of the year, BTS managed to get only one nomination – for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (for "Butter").

It almost wouldn’t be a Grammys without Taylor Swift and this year she is nominated for Album of the Year thanks to evermore.

Swift has collected 11 Grammys from 41 nominations since 2008. In 2010, at age 20, she became the youngest artist to win Album of the Year (for Fearless) – until Billie Eilish, at 18, took the title in 2020 (for When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?).

The nominations reflect music that was released between Sept. 1, 2020 and Sept. 30, 2021. According to the Recording Academy, there were more than 22,000 submissions.

The 64th Grammy Awards will be handed out on Jan. 31, 2022 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Check out key nominations below:

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

We Are – Jon Batiste

Love for Sale – Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) – Justin Bieber

Planet Her (Deluxe) – Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish

Back of My Mind – H.E.R.

Montero – Lil Nas X

Sour – Olivia Rodrigo

evermore – Taylor Swift

Donda – Kanye West

RECORD OF THE YEAR

“I Still Have Faith in You” – ABBA

“Freedom” – Jon Batiste

“I Get a Kick Out of You” – Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

“Peaches” – Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon

“Right on Time” – Brandi Carlile

“Kiss Me More” – Doja Cat ft. SZA

“Happier Than Ever” – Billie Eilish

“Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” – Lil Nas X

“Drivers License” – Olivia Rodrigo

“Leave the Door Open” – Silk Sonic

SONG OF THE YEAR

“Bad Habits” – Fred Gibson, Johnny Mcdaid and Ed Sheeran (Ed Sheeran)

“A Beautiful Noise” – Ruby Amanfu, Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark, Alicia Keys, Hillary Lindsey, Lori Mckenna, Linda Perry and Hailey Whitters (Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile)

“Drivers License” – Daniel Nigro and Olivia Rodrigo (Olivia Rodrigo)

“Fight for You” – Dernst Emile Ii, H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas (H.E.R.)

“Happier Than Ever” – Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell (Billie Eilish)

“Kiss Me More” – Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Carter Lang, Gerard A. Powell Ii, Solána Rowe and David Sprecher (Doja Cat ft. Sza)

“Leave the Door Open” – Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile Ii and Bruno Mars (Silk Sonic)

“Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” – Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Omer Fedi, Montero Hill and Roy Lenzo (Lil Nas X)

“Peaches” – Louis Bell, Justin Bieber, Giveon Dezmann Evans, Bernard Harvey, Felisha “Fury” King, Matthew Sean Leon, Luis Manuel Martinez Jr., Aaron Simmonds, Ashton Simmonds, Andrew Wotman Aand Keavan Yazdani (Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar and Giveon)

“Right on Time” – Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth (Brandi Carlile)

BEST NEW ARTIST

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

Finneas

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid Laroi

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

POP

BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE

“Anyone" – Justin Bieber

“Right on Time" – Brandi Carlile

“Happier Than Ever" – Billie Eilish

“Positions" – Ariana Grande

“Drivers License" – Olivia Rodrigo

BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

“I Get a Kick Out of You" – Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

“Lonely" – Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco

“Butter" – BTS

“Higher Power" – Coldplay

“Kiss Me More" – Doja Cat ft. SZA

BEST TRADITIONAL POP VOCAL ALBUM

Love for Sale – Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

’Til We Meet Again (Live) – Norah Jones

A Tori Kelly Christmas – Tori Kelly

Ledisi Sings Nina – Ledisi

That’s Life – Willie Nelson

A Holly Dolly Christmas – Dolly Parton

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) – Justin Bieber

Planet Her (Deluxe) – Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish

Positions – Ariana Grande

Sour – Olivia Rodrigo

RAP

BEST RAP PERFORMANCE

“Family Ties” – Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar

“Up” – Cardi B

“My Life” – J. Cole ft. 21 Savage & Morray

“Way 2 Sexy” – Drake ft. Future, Young Thug

“Thot S**t” – Megan Thee Stallion

BEST MELODIC RAP PERFORMANCE

“Pride Is the Devil” – J. Cole ft. Lil Baby

“Need to Know” – Doja Cat

“Industry Baby” – Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow

“WusYaName” – Tyler, the Creator ft. YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Ty Dolla $ign

“Hurricane” – Kanye West ft. the Weekend, Lil Baby - Hurricane

BEST RAP SONG

“Bath Salts” – Shawn Carter, Kasseem Dean, Michael Forno, Nasir Jones & Earl Simmons (DMX ft. Jay-Z & Nas)

“Best Friend” – Amala Zandelie Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Randall Avery Hammers, Diamonté Harper, Asia Smith, Theron Thomas & Rocco Valdes (Saweetie ft. Doja Cat)

“Family Ties” – Roshwita Larisha Bacha, Hykeem Carter, Tobias Dekker, Colin Franken, Jasper Harris, Kendrick Lamar, Ronald Latour & Dominik Patrzek (Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar)

“Jail” – Dwayne Abernathy, Jr., Shawn Carter, Raul Cubina, Michael Dean, Charles M. Njapa, Sean Solymar, Brian Hugh Warner, Kanye West & Mark Williams (Kanye West ft. Jay-Z)

“My Life” – Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph & Jermaine Cole (J. Cole ft. 21 Savage & Morray)

BEST RAP ALBUM

The Off-Season - J. Cole

Certified Lover Boy - Drake

King’s Disease II - Nas

Call Me If You Get Lost - Tyler, the Creator

Donda - Kanye West

R&B

BEST R&B PERFORMANCE

“Lost You” – Snoh Aalegra

“Peaches” –Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar and Giveon

“Damage” – H.E.R.

“Leave the Door Open” – Silk Sonic

“Pick Up Your Feelings” – Jazmine Sullivan

BEST TRADITIONAL R&B PERFORMANCE

“I Need You” – Jon Batiste

“Bring It on Home to Me” – BJ The Chicago Kid, PJ Morton and Kenyon Dixon ft. Charlie Bereal

“Born Again” – Leon Bridges ft. Robert Glasper

“Fight for You” – H.E.R.

“How Much Can a Heart Take” – Lucky Daye ft. Yebba

BEST R&B SONG

“Damage” – Anthony Clemons Jr., Jeff Gitelman, H.E.R., Carl McCormick and Tiara Thomas (H.E.R.)

“Good Days” – Jacob Collier, Carter Lang, Carlos Munoz, Solána Rowe and Christopher Ruelas (SZA)

“Heartbreak Anniversary” – Giveon Evans, Maneesh, Sevn Thomas and Varren Wade (Giveon)

“Leave the Door Open” – Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II and Bruno Mars (Silk Sonic)

“Pick Up Your Feelings” – Denisia “Blue June” Andrews, Audra Mae Butts, Kyle Coleman, Brittany “Chi” Coney, Michael Holmes and Jazmine Sullivan (Jazmine Sullivan)

BEST PROGRESSIVE R&B ALBUM

New Light – Eric Bellinger

Something to Say – Cory Henry

Mood Valiant – Hiatus Kaiyote

Table for Two – Lucky Daye

Dinner Party: Dessert – Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder and Kamasi Washington

Studying Abroad: Extended Stay – Masego

BEST R&B ALBUM

Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies – Snoh Aalegra

We Are – Jon Batiste

Gold-Diggers Sound – Leon Bridges

Back of My Mind – H.E.R.

Heaux Tales – Jazmine Sullivan

DANCE & ELECTRONIC

BEST DANCE RECORDING

“Hero” — Afrojack & David Guetta

“Loom” — Ólafur Arnalds ft. Bonobo

“Before” — James Blake

“Heartbreak” — Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs

“You Can Do It” — Caribou

“Alive” — Rüfüs Du Sol

“The Business” — Tiësto

BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC ALBUM

Subconsciously — Black Coffee

Fallen Embers – Illenium

Music Is The Weapon (Reloaded) — Major Lazer

Shockwave — Marshmello

Free Love — Sylvan Esso

Judgment – Ten City

ROCK

BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE

“Shot in the Dark" – AC/DC

“Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A)" – Black Pumas

“Nothing Compares 2 U" – Chris Cornell

“Ohms" – Deftones

“Making a Fire" – Foo Fighters

BEST METAL PERFORMANCE

“Genesis" – Deftones

“The Alien" – Dream Theater

“Amazonia" – Gojira

“Pushing the Tides" – Mastodon

“The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition)" – Rob Zombie

BEST ROCK SONG

“All My Favorite Songs" – Rivers Cuomo, Ashley Gorley, Ben Johnson and Ilsey Juber (Weezer)

“The Bandit" – Caleb Followill, Jared Followill, Matthew Followill and Nathan Followill (Kings of Leon)

“Distance" – Wolfgang Van Halen (Mammoth Wvh)

“Find My Way" – Paul McCartney (Paul McCartney)

“Waiting on a War" – Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett and Pat Smear (Foo Fighters)

BEST ROCK ALBUM

Power Up – AC/DC

Capitol Cuts - Live From Studio A – Black Pumas

No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1 – Chris Cornell

Medicine at Midnight – Foo Fighters

McCartney III – Paul McCartney

COUNTRY

BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE

“Forever After All” – Luke Combs

“Remember Her Name” – Mickey Guyton

“All I Do Is Drive” – Jason Isbell

“Camera Roll" – Kacey Musgraves

“You Should Probably Leave" – Chris Stapleton

BEST COUNTRY DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

“If I Didn’t Love You" – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

“Younger Me" – Brothers Osborne

“Glad You Exist" – Dan + Shay

“Chasing After You" – Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris

“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)" – Elle King and Miranda Lambert

BEST COUNTRY SONG

“Better Than We Found It" – Jessie Jo Dillon, Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins and Laura Veltz (Maren Morris)

“Camera Roll" – Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves and Daniel Tashian (Kacey Musgraves)

“Cold" – Dave Cobb, J.T. Cure, Derek Mixon and Chris Stapleton (Chris Stapleton)

“Country Again" – Zach Crowell, Ashley Gorley and Thomas Rhett (Thomas Rhett)

“Fancy Like" – Cameron Bartolini, Walker Hayes, Josh Jenkins and Shane Stevens (Walker Hayes)

“Remember Her Name" – Mickey Guyton, Blake Hubbard, Jarrod Ingram and Parker Welling (Mickey Guyton)

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

Skeletons – Brothers Osborne

Remember Her Name – Mickey Guyton

The Marfa Tapes – Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall and Jack Ingram

The Ballad of Dood & Juanita – Sturgill Simpson

Starting Over – Chris Stapleton

LATIN

BEST LATIN POP ALBUM

Vértigo – Pablo Alborán

Mis Amores – Paula Arenas

Hecho a la Antigua – Ricardo Arjona

Mis Manos – Camilo

Mendó – Alex Cuba

Revelación – Selena Gomez

BEST MUSICA URBANA ALBUM

Afrodisíaco – Rauw Alejandro

El Último Tour Del Mundo – Bad Bunny

José – J Balvin

KG0516 – KAROL G

Sin Miedo (Del Amor y Otros Demonios) – Kali Uchis

BEST LATIN ROCK OR ALTERNATIVE ALBUM

Deja – Bomba Estéreo

Mira Lo Que Me Hiciste Hacer (Deluxe Edition) – Diamante Eléctrico

Origen – Juanes

Calambre – Nathy Peluso

El Madrileño – C. Tangana

Sonidos de Karmática Resonancia – Zoé

BEST REGIONAL MEXICAN MUSIC ALBUM (INCLUDING TEJANO)

Antología de la Musica Ranchera, Vol. 2 – Aida Cuevas

A Mis 80’s – Vicente Fernández

Seis – Mon Laferte

Un Canto por México, Vol. II – Natalia Lafourcade

Ayayay! (Súper Deluxe) – Christian Nodal

BEST TROPICAL LATIN ALBUM

Salswing! – Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta

En Cuarentena – El Gran Combo De Puerto Rico

Sin Salsa No Hay Paraíso – Aymée Nuviola

Colegas – Gilberto Santa Rosa

Live in Peru – Tony Succar

OTHER

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL

Jack Antonoff

Rogét Chahayed

Mike Elizondo

Hit-Boy

Ricky Reed

BEST REMIXED RECORDING

“Back to Life” (Booker T Kings of Soul Satta Dub) – Booker T (Soul II Soul)

“Born for Greatness” (Cymek Remix) – Spencer Bastin (Papa Roach)

“Constant Craving” (Fashionably Late Remix) – Tracy Young (K.D. Lang)

“Inside Out” (3SCAPE DRM REMIX) – 3SCAPE DRM (Zedd and Griff)

“Met Him Last Night (Dave Audé Remix) – Dave Audé (Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande)

“Passenger” (Mike Shinoda Remix) – Mike Shinoda (Deftones)

“Talks” (Mura Masa Remix) – Alexander Crossan (PVA)

BEST MUSIC VIDEO

“Shot in the Dark” (AC/DC) – David Mallet, video director; Dione Orrom, video producer.

“Freedom” (Jon Batiste) – Alan Ferguson, video director; Alex P. Willson, video producer.

“I Get a Kick Out of You” (Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga) – Jennifer Lebeau, video director; Danny Bennett, Bobby Campbell and Jennifer Lebeau, video producers.

“Peaches” (Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar and Giveon) – Collin Tilley, video director.

“Happier Than Ever” (Billie Eilish) – Billie Eilish, video director; Michelle An, Chelsea Dodson and David Moore, video producers.

“Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” (Lil Nas X) – Lil Nas X and Tanu Muino, video directors; Frank Borin, Ivanna Borin, Marco De Molina and Saul Levitz, video producers.

“Good 4 U” – (Olivia Rodrigo) – Petra Collins, video director; Christiana Divona, Marissa Ramirez and Tiffany Suh, video producers.