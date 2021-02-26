Justin Bieber Announces 'Justice' Is Coming

Justin Bieber announced Friday he is releasing a new album titled Justice on March 19.

“In a time when there’s so much wrong with this broken planet we all crave healing and justice for humanity,” the Canadian singer, who turns 27 on Monday, wrote in a message he shared on social media. “In creating this album my goal is to make music that will provide comfort, to make songs that people can relate to and connect to so they feel less alone.

“Suffering, injustice and pain can leave people feeling helpless. Music is a great way of reminding each other that we aren’t alone. Music can be a way to relate to one another and connect with one another.”

Bieber added: “I know that I cannot simply solve injustice by making music but I do know that if we all do our part by using our gifts to serve this planet and each other that we are that much closer to being united. This is me doing a small part. My part. I want to continue the conversation of what justice looks like so we can continue to heal.”

Justice, Bieber’s sixth studio album, is out 13 months following the release of Changes.

The pop star had an impressive 2020, becoming the youngest artist to earn seven No. 1 albums; launching the YouTube docuseries Seasons; dropping collaborations with Chance the Rapper, Benny Blanco, Shawn Mendes and Ariana Grande; and earning Grammy nominations for for Best Pop Vocal Album (for Changes), Pop Solo Performance (“Yummy”) and Pop Duo/Group Performance (“Intentions” ft. Quavo). His collaboration with Dan + Shay is up for Best Country Duo/Group Performance.

His year ended with a virtual New Year’s Eve concert streamed from Beverly Hills at which he premiered a new song, "Anyone."