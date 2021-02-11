Justin Bieber Announces Valentine's Performance On TikTok

Justin Bieber wants to spend Valentine’s Day with his fans.

The Canadian singer announced Wednesday he will perform his 2013 collection Journals in a special concert on TikTok.

“I'm excited to bring this show to life,” Bieber said, in a release. “Journals is one of my favourite projects and I've never performed it live.”

Journals, a digital-only release in 2013, was recorded while the singer was on his Believe Tour. It included tracks featuring Chance the Rapper, Lil Wayne, Future and Big Sean.

Bieber’s Valentine’s Day performance is set for 9 pm ET on his TikTok. It will be repeated the following day at 1 pm ET.